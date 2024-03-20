Watch: Massive fight breaks out between fans post Oilers-Habs game at Rogers Place

The post-game between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night stirred up some intense emotions among fans, leading to a physical altercation at Rogers Place.

During the game, a fight broke out between Sam Carrick and Michael Pizzette, which escalated the intensity on the ice in the first period. The tension seemed to carry over off the ice as fans got involved in a heated altercation after the game.

It's a bit uncertain if the fans were supporting different teams, but many on X/Twitter implied that the fans involved in the altercation were Edmonton Oilers faithful.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Edmonton Oilers down Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place

The Edmonton Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place on Tuesday night. The hosts came out on top, handing the Habs a 3-2 overtime defeat.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring to put Edmonton in front 1-0 at 9:20 of the first period. This was the only goal scored in the period. The recently acquired Adam Henrique then extended the hosts' lead to 2-0, as he tapped in a centering pass from Mattias Ekholm at 14:55 of the second period.

Expand Tweet

Just 32 seconds into the third period, Nick Suzuki cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1 after scoring on Juraj Slafkovsky's centering pass. At 4:43, Kaden Guhle completed the comeback for the Canadiens as his goal tied the game 2-2, forcing overtime.

The Edmonton Oilers capitalized on the powerplay in overtime, with Leon Draisaitl scoring the winner for the hosts at 3:18. In the post-game interview, Draisaitl said (NHL.com):

"They’re a team that has nothing to lose and lots of skill,” Draisaitl said. “We would have liked to have handled that third period better, but sometimes that’s just the way it goes. We’ll take it.

“It is dangerous and in the past we’ve found ways to lose those games, we would kind of let the frustration sink in a little bit. We’ll take the two points, but obviously there is lots to do better.”

Mattias Ekholm and McDavid collected two points apiece, while Draisaitl and Henrique notched up a goal apiece in the matchup. Connor Pickard was solid between the pipes and ended the contest with 23 saves and an SV% of .920.

Edmonton will face the Buffalo Sabres next on Thursday.