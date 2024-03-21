WATCH: Matt Duchene's son has a wholesome face-off against Stars goalie Jake Oettinger

There's a video of Matt Duchene's kid, Beau Duchene, making the rounds on social media that has hockey fans buzzing. Beau Duchene's innate talent and passion for the game are evident in the video, which is always great to see.

The video, which surfaced on X, captures a playful interaction between Beau Duchene and Jake Oettinger. Despite his young age, Beau demonstrates immense talent as he confidently takes on Oettinger, a formidable goaltender in the NHL. With precision and finesse, Beau executes backhand shots, netting an impressive five-hole goal against the seasoned goalie.

Here's the video where Beau Duchene squares off against Jake Oettinger, the Dallas Stars goalie.

Married to his long-time girlfriend, Ashley Grossaint, Matt Duchene and Grossaint are proud parents to two children, Beau David Newell Duchene and Jaymes Olivia Duchene.

Matt Duchene and Stars secure 5-2 victory over Coyotes

The Dallas Stars secured a 5-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes, with notable contributions from Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, and Logan Stankoven. Benn, Seguin, and Stankoven each scored in the second period, extending the Stars' home points streak against the Coyotes to an impressive 19 games.

Coach Pete DeBoer acknowledged the challenge ahead, telling reporters:

"There’s not going to be any easy opponent in the first round regardless of where you finish."

Stankoven's goal, tied during a delayed penalty, showcased his impact since his late-February call-up, tallying six goals and 10 points in 12 games. Seguin's return from injury proved fruitful as he scored in his first game back after missing 11 games over the past month. Reflecting on his performance, Seguin said:

"Around the first period at the end I didn’t know if I was going to finish the game. But I felt better as the game went on for sure."

Jason Robertson and Craig Smith also contributed to the Stars' victory with a goal each, while Nils Lundqvist recorded two assists. Despite goals from Clayton Keller and John Leonard for the Coyotes, they faced an uphill battle. Coach Andre Tourigny acknowleded the Stars' skills:

"There’s a reason why they’re a Stanley Cup contender."

The game saw an unfortunate injury as linesman Brad Kovachik left with an apparent leg injury. Looking ahead, the teams are set to meet again on Sunday in Arizona.

The win further solidifies Dallas' position atop the Central Division, tied with Winnipeg and Colorado at 93 points each, setting the stage for an intense playoff race.