WATCH: Matt Duchene wows Nashville crowd with surprise performance at local Tootsies following 9-2 Predators drubbing

Nashville was treated to a surprise performance by Matt Duchene, the Dallas Stars forward, at the local Tootsies Orchid Lounge following a 9-2 victory over the Predators. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman captured the moment, highlighting Duchene's impressive night on and off the ice.

Friedman tweeted:

"Matt Duchene scored twice last night and performed at Tootsies. If he walked past a bachelorette party, he completed the Nashville hat trick"

Duchene's performance on Thursday night saw him net two goals on three shots, earning a plus-2 rating in the dominant win against his former team, the Nashville Predators. This marked his third consecutive multi-point game, showcasing his offensive contribution to the Stars' success this NHL season.

Despite being limited to one power-play goal in his last 12 outings, Duchene has been a consistent force on the ice, tallying 21 goals and 52 points in 53 games while maintaining a plus-17 rating. His resurgence in Dallas has been notable, with Duchene proving himself a valuable asset in a second-line role.

Following the impressive victory, Duchene decided to embrace the vibrant nightlife of Nashville, his former hometown.

Taking to the stage at Tootsies Orchid Lounge, he delighted the crowd by trading his hockey gear for a guitar and performing Morgan Wallen's popular hit "Whiskey Glasses." The impromptu performance was met with cheers and applause from the audience.

Highlights of Matt Duchene and Stars' 9-2 win

The Dallas Stars delivered a dominant performance against the Nashville Predators, marking one of their best starts to a game this season. Sam Steel's goal just 35 seconds into the game set the tone, with the Stars quickly securing a commanding lead with four goals within the first 16 minutes.

Matt Duchene, seeking revenge against his former team after being bought out by the Predators last summer, showcased his skill with two goals. The Stars' offensive onslaught continued, with contributions from Craig Smith, Wyatt Johnston, Tyler Seguin, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen.

Coach Pete DeBoer praised Duchene's line for their exceptional performance,

“I thought Duchene’s line was fantastic," DeBoer said (via NHL.com). "They created something every time they were out there. Everyone was going tonight. We didn’t have any passengers.”

Nashville struggled to find their footing throughout the game, with coach Andrew Brunette expressing frustration over his team's lackluster effort.

“We weren’t ready to play, and it was evident tonight," Brunette said. "We got what we deserved.”

Matt Duchene's standout performance, including his milestone 20th and 21st goals of the season, propelled the Stars to a 9-2 victory.