Watch: Matthew Knies relentlessly lands heavy blows on Zach Whitecloud in fight off opening draw

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies dropped the gloves with Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud during Wednesday's matchup.

The two exchanged haymakers with just less than 10 seconds into the first period after the opening faceoff. Knies relentlessly landed solid punches on Whitecloud in the center ice, eventually taking Whitecloud down to the ice before officials intervened to separate the duo.

Watch Matthew Knies and Zach Whitecloud's fight video below:

Knies and Whitecloud were hit with five-minute major penalties for fighting against each other. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights drew first blood, with Thomas Hertl scoring the opening goal to put his team up at 4:32 into the first period.

