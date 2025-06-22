Watch: Matthew Tkachuk hops out of Stanley Cup parade for Panthers' victory ritual

Matthew Tkachuk kept a new tradition going after the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup again. During the victory parade, he left the crowd and walked toward the ocean in Fort Lauderdale. A video shared by "Spittin' Chiclets" on X showed him diving into the ocean water.

This time, he held a small Stanley Cup replica in one hand and had a cigar in his mouth. Last year, he did the same thing, but with the real Stanley Cup.

The beach was flooded with fans in Panthers jerseys. They were all shouting and cheering the team as they kept the tradition alive for another year.

After last year’s win (the first for Panthers and Tkachuk), Matthew Tkachuk and a few teammates took the Cup to the beach. They went to the Elbo Room, a bar near the water. With fans watching, Tkachuk walked into the ocean and dipped into the waves. Later, he said he didn’t know salt water could damage the Cup.

“I did not know that wasn't allowed, I promise you,” Tkachuk said last year to KSDK News. “It was the day after I won, I still hadn’t slept at that point, and it was just me and a few of my teammates. We had nobody with us to say, ‘Matthew, don't be an idiot. Don't do that.’

"So I thought it was fitting, but if I would have known I wasn't supposed to do it, I wouldn't have done it, but also, I think it's pretty funny.”

Tkachuk also shared that the idea came from his brother, Brady.

This year, Tkachuk played it safe by using a fake Cup instead. He kissed the replica and held it on his shoulders.

Matthew Tkachuk feels "lucky" to be able to play in the playoffs despite an injury

Matthew Tkachuk played through a serious injury during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia. The muscle was completely torn from the bone. He got hurt in February while playing for Team USA, and doctors were not sure if he could play in the playoffs.

"That’s what makes this Cup more special for me is how hard it was just to be out there and to get to the point of playing," Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. "I owe those (trainers and doctors) guys. This Cup is because of them for me, and I’m so lucky."

Despite the injury, Matthew Tkachuk played all 23 playoff games. He scored eight goals and had 15 assists. He tied for the team lead in points with 23. In Game 6 of the Final, he scored the Cup-winning goal. That gave Florida a 2-0 lead in the first period, and the Panthers won the Game 5-1.

