WATCH: Matthew Tkachuk and John Tavares' tussle sparks Leafs-Panthers scrum

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is in full playoff mode. During the first period of tonight’s Leafs-Panthers tilt, Tkachuk got into a tussle with Leafs captain John Tavares.

Expand Tweet

The brawl begins with Tavares and Tkachuk battling in front of the Leafs’ bench. But things start to get out of hand when Panthers’ defenseman Brandon Montour shoves the Leafs’ William Nylander. At that point, John Tavares and Matthew Tkachuk get into a scrum, with Tkachuk pushing Tavares to the ice.

From there, things get wild as everyone on the ice joins the tussle. With this sort of action, it’s clear both clubs are already focused on their upcoming playoff matchup. As it stands, the Panthers will host the Leafs in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk isn’t backing down from anyone. Tkachuk has 86 penalty minutes on the year and won’t mind racking up a few more come playoff time.

Scrums like this one won’t be rare, with both clubs set to square off against one another. With tough customers like Jonah Gadjovich and Ryan Reaves on the ice, anything can happen.

Tonight’s matchup serves as a preview for what is shaping up to be one of the hardest-fought first-round series. Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers look ready to take on all comers. It’s now up to the Leafs to become strong challengers.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers have their eyes on the division lead

Entering tonight’s contest, the Panthers have 108 points, one shy of the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins. The Panthers can claim first place in the division with a win and a Bruins loss. In that event, Matthew Tkachuk and the Cats would take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a South Florida first-round showdown.

Whether the Panthers face Tampa Bay or Toronto, they can be confident that Matthew Tkachuk will lead the charge. Last year, the Cats bounced the Maple Leafs in five games as part of their second-round matchup.

As for the Lightning, the Cats will be looking to get revenge. The two South Florida teams met in the 2020–2021 playoffs, with the Bolts taking the series 4-2. The two clubs met the following season, with Tampa sweeping the series.

For Tkachuk, facing the Bolts would be the perfect opportunity for revenge. Tkachuk has proven to be a playoff standout. Tkachuk dominated last year's first round against the heavily favored Bruins. He scored eight points (four goals and four assists) to help Florida defeat Boston.

This time around, it will be up to Tkachuk and company to repeat last season’s trip to the final. The bittersweet ending will hopefully be transformed into a celebration when all is said and done.

