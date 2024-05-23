Watch: Matthew Tkachuk lays massive hit on Vincent Trocheck; scores first goal of ECF minutes later 

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk delivered a massive hit on the New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The opening period was filled with high-intensity and physical play. Tkachuk delivered a huge hit on Trocheck in the Rangers' zone as he attempted to gain control of the puck. The hit resulted in the Rangers giving up possession to the Panthers.

Just a few minutes later, Tkachuk netted the first goal of the finals, giving the Panthers a 1-0 lead before heading to the second period.

The goal occurred following a pass from Gustav Forsling to Carter Verhaege, who then set up Tkachuk to beat Igor Shesterkin in the net by slotting the puck from the left slot near the faceoff circle at 16:26.

The Panthers dominated the first period and had nine shots compared to the Rangers' five.

How has Matthew Tkachuk fared in the playoffs?

Matthew Tkachuk has been in sublime form for the Panthers in the 2024 playoffs. He leads the club in scoring with 15 points through five goals and 10 assists in 11 games so far in the post-season.

For the second year in a row, Tkachuk has proved to be a key player in helping Florida make a deep playoff run. Last season, he was crucial for the Florida Panthers in reaching the Stanley Cup Finals, where they subsequently lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ahead of Game 1, Matthew Tkachuk expressed his excitement about playing in New York. He reckoned that Madison Square Garden is his favorite place to play away from home due to its rich history and the essence of the city.

Tkachuk humorously added hope that the hotel doesn't disrupt their preparations by pulling the fire alarm, as they witnessed during their Round 2 series against the Boston Bruins (via NHL.com):

"It's playoff hockey in New York. It's a dream," Tkachuk said. "MSG on the road is my favorite rink to play in just because of the history and everything that has to do with the city of New York. It's a great city. They love their sports. It's going to be such a great atmosphere.

"I mean, conference finals at MSG, that's just so cool. We're excited to start that on Wednesday. Just, hopefully, the hotel doesn't pull the fire alarm on us."

Notably, this is the second meeting between the Rangers and the Panthers in the playoffs. Both teams last met 27 years ago, when the Rangers came out on top in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.