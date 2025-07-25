Watch: Matthew Tkachuk's wife Ellie walk down the aisle with her father in majestic white dress before exchanging vows

Matthew Tkachuk tied the knot with longtime partner Ellie O’Connell in St. Louis on July 19, weeks after winning his second straight Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.The couple got married in a church ceremony, where Tkachuk, dressed in a sharp dark tux. Ellie, who reportedly got engaged to the NHL star in 2024, wore a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline.A wedding video shared by Julia Kentner Films in an Instagram post on Thursday captured moments from their big day.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video showcases the couple's pre-wedding festivities. Matthew Tkachuk was seen enjoying the company of his close friends and Ellie with her bridesmaids before the main event.It also shows Ellie walking down the aisle with her father and the couple exchanging vows. The newlyweds were later seen celebrating with guests and having fun with a smoke gun during the festivities.Matthew Tkachuk's father Keith lifted off the groundAt the wedding reception, the standout moment came when Matthew and Brady Tkachuk led a crowd of NHL friends and family in hoisting their dad, Keith, into the air.Keith was bouncing above the crowd as everyone danced and sang to “Pink Pony Club.”The song “Pink Pony Club” became a memorable anthem during the Oilers’ recent Stanley Cup run.&quot;Keith Tkachuk being lifted up by NHL players. Brady Tkachuk shirtless in the background. ‘Pink Pony Club’ blaring on the speakers. That’s a natural hat trick at Mathew Tkachuk’s wedding&quot; B/R Open Ice wrote on X.Some fans reacted to the Mathew Tkachuk’s wedding celebrations.&quot;God I love hockey and the players. We are the most unserious breed haha. Happy for the tkachuks!!!&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Expect no less from all the Tkachuk’s&quot; @ DraftBuzz HockeyAround 350 guests attended the Saturday ceremony. It also marked another big milestone for Matthew Tkachuk after adding a second Stanley Cup ring in his incredible year.