WATCH: Matthew Tkachuk throws big punches onto David Pastrnak in heated fight

In Game 2 on Wednesday night, Matthew Tkachuk and David Patrnak got into a heated fight, exchanging punches. The situation escalated during the third period as both players traded heavy blows at center ice.

Consequently, Matthew Tkachuk was able to bring David Pastrnak down with a good right-hand strike during the altercation.

Both players were assessed a five-minute major for fighting. The intensity of the Round 2 series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers is escalating as they advance further into the playoffs.

A total of nine players were given a 10-minute penalty during the game. Moreover, both teams accumulated 23 penalties each, resulting in a whopping total of 148 penalty minutes in the matchup.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers clawed their way back into the series after taking down the Boston Bruins 6-1 in Game 2. The series is now tied at 1-1, with Game 3 returning to TD Garden on Friday.