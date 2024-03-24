WATCH: Max Domi throws some bombs against Mattias Janmark as father Tie watches on

Maple Leafs' Max Domi dropped the gloves against Oilers' Mattias Janmark around the 7-minute mark of the third period in the Oilers-Leafs game. After a slight tussle near mid-ice, Max Domi sligthly raised his elbow towards Janmark's head which made the Oilers forward lose his stick.

Seeing his opponent stick-less, Max Domi decided to drop his and both dropped the mitts before engaging in a spirited fight. Domi landed more shots, both in number and power. But, Janmark held his ground and threw some punches of his own in retaliation.

Tie Domi, former Leafs enforcer and Max Domi's father, was in attendance. He watched on as his son showed glimpses of the physicality and grit that he was known for in his playing days.

At this point in the game, the Oilers were down 5-2 after going goal-less in the first two periods. Edmonton Oilers brought out Calvin Pickard in net for the third period as Stuart Skinner was pulled out after conceding five goals.