WATCH: Mic’d-up Alex Ovechkin argues with referee for assist bonus in star-studded ‘Match of the Year’

In the annual &quot;Match of the Year,&quot; a charity hockey game pitting Russian stars from the NHL against their KHL counterparts, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was the center of attention.Wearing a microphone, Ovechkin's personality and competitive spirit were on full display throughout the game. RMNB translated the original video.Watch the video here:Ovechkin could be seen jokingly pestering the officials to credit him and Artemi Panarin with assists, claiming they had a &quot;bonus&quot; riding on it.&quot;Hey, give me the assist,&quot; Ovechkin said. &quot;I got a bonus! Credit me with the assist! Me and Panarin - give us the assists! We've got a bonus!&quot;The referee obliged, saying:“No problem, I’ll do it,”Ovechkin's antics didn't stop there. During a physical exchange with former first-pick Nail Yakupov, the Capitals superstar made sure to log the offender's jersey number, saying:&quot;Oh, I f---ing remember. I remember you. You're on my list now!&quot;The ribbing continued on the bench, where Ovechkin playfully chided Panarin for delivering a rocket of a pass directly into his skates.&quot;What was that, bro? That hurt like hell,&quot; Ovechkin said, to which Panarin replied, &quot;I thought you'd let it pass.&quot;Alex Ovechkin and his NHL teammates cruised to a dominant 15-3 victory in the star-studded affair. Ovechkin got a goal in the game.What could Alex Ovechkin’s next contract look like?The longtime Washington Capitals captain is entering the final season of his five-year, $47.5 million deal. He’ll turn 40 in September, and there have been retirement rumors.According to Pro Hockey Rumors, the Capitals aren’t in a rush to start extension talks, and that might actually work in their favor.&quot;Any subsequent contract for Ovechkin would only be for one year, allowing them to load up his deal with performance bonuses to keep his cap hit low if they end up making other moves that take up most of their space,&quot; via Pro Hockey Rumors.Alex Ovechkin will lace up his skates on August 9, not for an NHL matchup, but for a showcase “gala match” at the Ovi Cup, his yearly youth hockey tournament. This year’s event will bring together 24 youth teams from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.