Watch: Montreal Canadiens' goalie prospect Jacob Fowler ejected after hitting opponent's face during NCAA game

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler is becoming a player to watch this season. The 19-year-old Boston College goalie has three shutouts in eight starts. In a Friday game against the University of Connecticut Huskies, Fowler showed an intense side.

Fowler started the game strong, facing 23 shots from UConn in the first period. He stayed calm and stopped all of them, keeping Boston College in the game. However, the second period brought more challenges. UConn scored three goals, with the third one slipping through Fowler's pads. This seemed to unsettle the young goalie.

After the third goal, Fowler reacted unusually. Frustrated, he used his blocker to strike an opponent’s face.

This led to a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct, ending his night early. The incident overshadowed the rest of the game, which Boston College lost 5-4.

Hockey fans react to Jacob Fowler's hit

The second-period hit from Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler to Tristan Fraser drew mixed reactions from hockey fans on X.

“That’s a dirty play by Fowler. Should warrant a game or two suspension from the NCAA,” one fan said.

Another fan commented:

“Dropping like this wearing a full cage? This UConn guy will be drafted in the MLS in a year or 2.”

"Eject the goalie for real" another fan said.

However, some sided with Fowler, with one fan writing:

"Jacob Fowler handed him a blocker for the ages"

"Fowler fed him a blocker sandwich." wrote another fan.

UConn's impressive play to upset Boston College 5-4

The UConn men’s hockey team upset Boston College in front of a packed crowd at Toscano Family Ice Forum. Boston College scored first in the opening period. Aidan Hreschuk’s shot slipped past Tyler Muszelik to make it 1-0.

UConn tied the game just 18 seconds into the second period with a goal from Hudson Schandor, making it 1-1. Shortly after, Kaden Shahan fired a strong shot past Jacob Fowler to give UConn a 2-1 lead. Moments later, Tristan Fraser crashed the net and scored again, increasing UConn’s lead to 3-1 before the second period ended.

In the third period, Ryan Leonard scored just 31 seconds in, cutting UConn’s lead to 3-2. UConn responded quickly when Thomas Messineo wristed a shot past Jan Korec to restore the two-goal lead at 4-2. Boston College scored with an extra attacker late in the period, making it 4-3.

Ryan Tattle then scored into an empty net for UConn, pushing the lead to 5-3. Boston College added a last-minute goal, but UConn held on to win 5-4.

