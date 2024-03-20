Watch: New Oilers Sam Carrick overpowers Michael Pezzetta in spirited fight

The Montreal Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta and Edmonton Oilers' recently acquired Sam Carrick dropped the gloves during Tuesday's showdown at Rogers Place.

Pezzetta attempted to boost his momentum by getting into a fight with Carrick early in the first period. The Canadiens forward landed a few hits but was dominated by Sam Carrick, whose final blow was enough to take Michael Pezzetta down.

Both players were assessed a five-minute major for fighting against each other. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers led the Habs, 2-0. Connor McDavid and Adam Henrique scored for the hosts.

Edmonton Oilers acquire Sam Carrick in 3-team trade

The Oilers acquired forwards Sam Carrick and Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, with the Tampa Bay Lightning serving as the third team in the deal.

As part of the acquisition, the Ducks received a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft along with a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. Moreover, the Ducks also retained 50% of both Adam Henrique's and Sam Carrick's contracts.

Meanwhile, the Lightning received a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft. The Oilers retained 25% of Henrique's contract, and if they do not win the Stanley Cup, the Bolts pick will be a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Following the trade, Oilers GM Ken Holland said (via NHL.com):

"We're trying to win now, we're trying to get deeper. I think the time is now that's why we're doing these things.

"It's an opportunity, both guys are unrestricted free agents, it's an opportunity to get to know them, watch them and as we get into the off-season, make a decision whether they like Edmonton and how it's working out for them and vice versa if they fit us going forward."

Carrick has played five games for the Oilers so far, scoring one goal. Overall, the 32-year-old forward has 12 points through nine goals and three assists this season.