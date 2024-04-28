WATCH: NFL star George Kittle's hilarious reactions caught on camera during Predators vs. Canucks game

George Kittle, known for his electrifying performances on the football field as the tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, recently made headlines off the gridiron with his hilarious reactions at the Predators vs. Canucks Game 3 of the NHL playoffs' first round. The moment was captured on camera and shared by B/R Open Ice.

In a one-minute, 16-second clip posted on Twitter with the caption

"George Kittle mic'd up at Preds game was ELECTRIC,"

George Kittle was present with his wife Claire Kittle and his playful banter added more fun to the hockey game. Here are some of the highlights from his on-camera moments:

Cheering for the Predators:

Kittle showed his support for the Predators with enthusiastic shouts of "Let's go, Predators" as the game unfolded.

Observing the Action:

His reactions to the gameplay were priceless, from expressing excitement with phrases like "Oh, here's a go-in" to calling out player names like "O'Reilly" in moments of anticipation.

Engaging Conversations:

Kittle was not shy about engaging with those around him, whether it was narrating a funny story about dealing with Raiders fans or exchanging banter with his wife, Claire Kittle, who jokingly commented on his unsuccessful attempt to influence the referees.

“My favorite is when a Raiders fan is like, dude, I hate you. I'm like, your team left you. That's one of my favorite comebacks.” said Kittle, narrating his story to the person sitting next to him,

and in another instance,

“I literally told the refs, free game, no penalties." Kittle said

"(His wife) I know they didn't listen to you. “ replied his wife

Comic Commentary:

Kittle's quick wit and timing were on full display as he made humorous observations about the game, players, and referees, adding a refreshing dose of humor to the intense hockey action.

“Let’s f***ing go, Phil. That boy is dialed. “

“That's some good puck-moving, boys. “

Fan Interactions:

George Kittle's interactions with fans, including a young admirer who hailed him as the best tight end in the NFL, showcased his approachable personality and genuine appreciation for the support he receives.

"You are the best tight end in the NFL." said a kid who Kittle interacted with,

Off the ice, George Kittle's personal life adds another dimension to his public persona. He and his wife, Claire Kittle, have been married since 2019. Their adorable Bernedoodle named Deenie completes their family picture, adding joy and laughter to their lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Canucks ended up winning the game to George Kittle's disappointment

Backup goalie Casey DeSmith earned his first postseason victory, making 29 saves as the Vancouver Canucks edged past the Nashville Predators 2-1, seizing a 2-1 series lead.

DeSmith, filling in for the injured Thatcher Demko, redeemed himself after a tough Game 2 performance. J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser netted power-play goals, with Quinn Hughes tallying two assists. Despite Luke Evangelista's late goal for Nashville, the Canucks held on.

Coach Rick Tocchet praised DeSmith's demeanor, while Predators' coach Andrew Brunette acknowledged the challenge of facing Vancouver's solid defense.

“His demeanor is just great for that role,” Tocchet said

The Canucks capitalized on the power play and limited Nashville's chances, leading to their victory despite recording only 12 shots on goal.