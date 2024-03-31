Watch: NHL analyst Ryan Whitney's son adorably engages in on-ice 'brawl'

Former NHL player and current analyst Ryan Whitney recently shared an adorable video of his son, Wyatt Whitney, engaging in an on-ice "brawl." It beautifully captured the playful spirit of young hockey enthusiasts.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Whitney posted a video of five-year-old Wyatt partaking in a mini hockey skirmish with other boys his age. The caption read:

"Wyatt Whitney coming in hot with the aggressive drop of the mitts. Where’s Pavelski’s son? I want revenge," injecting a touch of humor and hockey nostalgia into the moment.

The reference to Joe Pavelski, the current alternate captain for the Dallas Stars, harks back to a memorable altercation between Pavelski and Ryan Whitney. It occurred during an intense game between the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 3, 2009.

During that game, with just 25 seconds left in the first period, tensions boiled over, leading to a heated brawl involving players from both teams.

The fight between Pavelski and Whitney began with pushing and pulling and escalated into a fistfight. One of Joe Pavelski's punches landed on Whitney's helmet, causing it to fall off and resulting in more damage. However, Whitney retaliated with a punch of his own that also landed on Pavelski's helmet, causing it to fall off as well.

The punches continued for a few moments until the referees intervened and stopped the fight. Later, Whitney was seen bleeding from his nose.

Ryan Whitney played for Arizona, and Pavelski played for the Sharks, who ultimately won the game 4-1.

Ryan Whitney's playful reference to his son Wyatt engaging in a "brawl" on the ice went down well with fans, as they reacted on X.

"What a goon. I love it"

"Team player…leaves none of the boys unprotected."

"Wyatt’s already dropped the mitts more times than his dad"

"Stronger ankles at age 6 than his dad at 30"

A look at Ryan Whitney's NHL career and current profession

Ryan Whitney currently works as an analyst on NHL Network and he also co-hosts Barstool Sports' hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets with Paul Bissonnette. Whitney was part of the US team that won a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

He began his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after being drafted fifth overall in 2002. Whitney later played for the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers before retiring in 2015.