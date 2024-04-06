WATCH: NHL ref Steve Kozari taken off on stretcher after scary collision with Lightning player

During the matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL referee Steve Kozari found himself at the center of a frightening incident. Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a brutal collision involving Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury.

The incident occurred midway through the third period when play was stopped at center ice. As the players battled for positioning, Fleury, known for his physicality, attempted to jostle for space. In an unfortunate turn of events, the Lightning player lost his balance and collided with Kozari, who was positioned near the boards.

Expand Tweet

The impact of the collision sent Kozari crashing to the ice, leaving him motionless for several moments. Medical personnel rushed to his aid, and a stretcher was quickly brought onto the ice. Concerned players from both teams looked on as Kozari was carefully secured onto the stretcher before being escorted off the ice.

Expand Tweet

The arena fell into a hushed silence as fans, players, and officials alike watched the unsettling scene unfold. While being stretched off, players from both sides cleared the benches to send the referee off with stick taps.

As per the latest update from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Kozari grabed linesman Kyle Flemington's hand while being stretchered off.

However, a report from ESPN later noted that there was "a moment of unconsciousness" for Steve Kozari. An official update is likely to follow soon on the veteran referee's status.