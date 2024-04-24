WATCH: NHL's newest Utah team touches down in Salt Lake City to meet fans

The arrival of Utah’s newest professional team from the NHL in the Beehive State has sparked excitement and jubilation among hockey fans.

The Coyotes, now with the ownership of Ryan Smith landed at the Salt Lake airport to a grand welcome of fervent fans, such an event marks a milestone in the history of sports in the state.

Amidst cheers and anticipation, players, coaches and front office staff emerged from the flight clad in black Utah jerseys, greeted by the enthusiastic cheers of young NHL aficionados.

The arrival of the Coyotes comes just a week after the completion of the sale to Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz. Smith, expressing his enthusiasm for the team's relocation, emphasized that the former Coyotes would not only be introduced to their new home at the Delta Center but also to their passionate fanbase in Salt Lake City.

The excitement is set to continue as the Smith Entertainment Group and the NHL prepare to host a grand welcome party for the team at the Delta Center. The event promises to be a celebration for all, with free admission for the public and a plethora of festivities planned.

The party will commence at 4 p.m. and will move into the arena at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect a lot from the event, ranging from complimentary food, beverages, and snacks to intriguing games, live music and wonderful prizes.

For the loyal fans eager to secure their spot in the stands, the event offers a special treat, with preseason ticket vouchers available for the first 5,000 attendees.

Owner Ryan Smith on Utah's new NHL team's name

The NHL has made its way to Salt Lake City, but the team's name remains a mystery as owners Ashley and Ryan Smith deliberate over the branding process. While "Utah" will definitely feature on the jerseys, the complete team name, logos, and colors have yet to be decided.

Working with Doubleday & Cartwright, a renowned creative studio, the team aims to create a distinct identity without rushing the process. Ryan Smith emphasized the importance of getting it right the first time,

“So, we’ll start with ‘Utah’ on the jersey, and we’ll figure out the logo and everything else and what it is that we are. But that’s a one-way door. You get to do it once," Smith said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"And with this timeline, I think both the League feels better and we feel better to just run the process, and then we’ll drop it when we drop it.”

This new team will temporarily replace the Arizona Coyotes and joins the NHL's expansion trajectory that began in the late 1990s, culminating in 32 teams with recent additions like the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.