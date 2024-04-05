Watch: Nick Foligno's sons Landon and Hudson engage in heated and adorable 'Catch-me-if-you-can' chase at Hawks practice

A heartwarming video emerged recently from a Chicago Blackhawks practice session showing Nick Foligno's two young sons, Landon and Hudson, engaging in a game of "catch me if you can."

The clip shows the brothers gleefully chasing each other around the ice, much to the delight of fans and teammates alike.

In the video, 8-year-old Landon skates away swiftly as 4-year-old Hudson toddles behind and finally, they crash down on the ice.

Watch the video here:

Fans immediately drew comparisons to Foligno and his brother Marcus' childhood on the rink:

“Probably what Marcus and Nick looked like back in the day," one commenter wrote.

Marcus Foligno was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2009 and now plays for the Minnesota Wild.

Nick Foligno and his wife Janelle have three young children together. Their daughter Milana was born in 2013, followed by Landon in 2016 and Hudson in 2020. Foligno frequently brings his kids to practices for some on-ice family time.

Nick Foligno on re-signing with Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced early this year that veteran forward Nick Foligno signed a two-year contract extension carrying an annual cap hit of $4.5 million. The new deal ties Foligno to the Blackhawks through the 2025-26 season.

For Foligno, re-upping with Chicago was an easy decision:

"We're really appreciative to the Wirtz family and Kyle [Davidson] and their commitment and what I bring and what we're trying to do here," Foligno said to Sports Chicago.

"That's the biggest thing, when I signed — even in the summer — in trying to turn this into a team that's respected and understands what it means to play Chicago Blackhawk hockey.

"Now I really get to put some roots down and dig in here and put that investment into it. That's the commitment I've made by signing here," he added.

Foligno emphasized believing in the direction of the team:

"It doesn't matter where you play, it's the group of guys, the guys that go to war and what we're trying to attain. What all the experts say? It's what we believe. I think that's the biggest thing — you have to believe in yourself first."

The Blackhawks (22-48-5) face the Dallas Stars (48-19-9) next on Saturday at United Center.