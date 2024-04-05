WATCH: Nikita Kucherov boards Kaiden Guhle forcing latter to exit game with injury

The Canadiens suffered a major injury blow when defenseman Kaiden Guhle left Thursday's game against the Lightning with an upper-body injury sustained by a solid hit from Nikita Kucherov.

Guhle got hurt in the first period after Kucherov delivered a hard hit from behind, causing the Canadiens defenseman to crash headfirst into the boards. However, no call was made against the Lightning forward on the play.

Watch the video of Nikita Kucherov's hit on Kaiden Guhle here:

Although he managed to skate off by himself, Kaiden Guhle quickly headed to the locker room and did not return to the team's bench for the start of the second period.

The Canadiens later announced the Guhle would not be returning to the ice for the remainder of the game:

"Defenseman Kaiden Guhle will not return to play tonight (upper body)."

Guhle had clocked only 1:14 minutes of ice time when he sustained the injury against the Lightning.