WATCH: NY Rangers garner support from Back to The Future star Michael J. Fox, Knicks' Julius Randle among other personalities at MSG Arena

The NY Rangers received support from celebrities like Michael J. Fox from "Back to the Future," Knicks power forward Julius Randle, and other notable personalities for Wednesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden.

Michael J. Fox is a huge Rangers supporter. When he appeared on the jumbotron wearing a NY Rangers cap, the MSG Arena erupted with a massive cheer from fans.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

NY Knicks power forward Julius Randle was also present at MSG to cheer for the Blue Shirts during Game 1 against the Panthers.

Henrik Lundqvist, who had a career of over 15 years with the Rangers, was also present at the game. He received a standing ovation and loud cheers from fans when a tribute video highlighting his tenure with the Blue Shirts was shown on the big screen.

Expand Tweet

Former Rangers Derick Brassard and Michael Del Zotto were the other notable NHL personalities at the MSG for the Eastern Conference final Game 1. Meanwhile, Abi Carter, who won American Idol season 22, was also seen at MSG, enthusiastically rooting for the home team while sporting the NY Rangers sweater.

Expand Tweet

The star-studded turnout at Madison Square Garden created an electric atmosphere.

NY Rangers HC on facing the Florida Panthers

NY Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette spoke of the series against the Florida Panthers before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final. He acknowledged the Panthers as the top team in the league due to their speed, skill, and physicality on the ice.

Laviolette also emphasized the importance of studying their game style to effectively prepare for the upcoming game (via foreverblueshirts.com):

“After playing for the Cup last year and finishing first in their division, they’ve been a top team in the League,” Laviolette said. “They bring speed. They bring size. They bring skill and physicality.

“There’s some similarities to Carolina in the way that they play with an aggressive mindset. So, some of that will be similar in preparation, but they’re also a little bit different. We’re just getting into it now and getting it to the guys to prepare them.”

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers took a 1-0 lead after beating the NY Rangers 3-0 in Game 1 on Wednesday. Game 2 returns to MSG on Friday.