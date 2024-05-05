WATCH: Oilers' Darnell Nurse cheers for sister Kia Nurse at WNBA game

In a heartwarming display of sibling support, Darnell Nurse, defenseman and alternate captain for the Edmonton Oilers took a break from his NHL playoffs schedule to cheer on his sister, Kia Nurse, as she took to the court for the first WNBA game in Edmonton.

The moment was captured in an Instagram post by THE SHIFT, showcasing Darnell's support for his sister in her basketball endeavors.

When 'THE SWIFT' reporter asked for an explanation as to why he was present at his sister's game despite having playoff commitments, Darnell Nurse expressed his happiness, noting:

"The timing worked out great to be able to be here in support and it’s always fun when I get to watch my sister do her craft at the highest level."

Despite the demands of his own professional hockey career, he seized the opportunity to witness Kia's performance firsthand, emphasizing the joy he derives from seeing her excel in her craft at the highest level.

Reflecting on Kia's nerves ahead of the game, Darnell Nurse shared insights into his sister's demeanor on the court. While acknowledging her admission of nervousness, he praised her ability to maintain composure, stating,

"She keeps it together pretty well and not showing it."

In his talk with the reporter, Darnell Nurse seemed to be really proud of his sister's achievements and the change she brought to the world of basketball. She is depicted as being a source of inspiration, not only to him but to all who can capture her devotion and talent.

"She’s very inspiring and all that she does in this sport. As a brother, you’re always so proud," he added.

Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers ready to faceoff against Vancouver Canucks in Stanley Cup Playoff

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are set to clash in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time and the first since 1992, marking the Western Conference Second Round.

The Canucks, having previously lost both encounters against the Oilers, secured the top spot in the Pacific Division and emerged victorious against the Nashville Predators in six games in the opening round. Meanwhile, the Oilers, finishing second in the Pacific, dispatched the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

Despite the Canucks' regular-season success against Edmonton, including three wins in their first 11 encounters, the Oilers demonstrated resilience, rebounding from a shaky start that led to a coaching overhaul. Following the appointment of Kris Knoblauch and Paul Coffey, Edmonton rallied to a formidable 46-18-5 record.

Amid playoff action, the Canucks faced goaltending challenges with injuries sidelining Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith, leading to the unexpected appearance of third-string goalie Arturs Silovs. Despite the adversity, Silovs delivered commendable performances, including a shutout in Game 6 against the Predators.

With uncertainty surrounding Demko's availability for Game 1 due to an undisclosed injury, the Oilers are preparing for any goaltending scenario.