WATCH: Oilers equipment manager quips at Connor McDavid for complaining about wet gloves - "You didn't give the gloves, you f**r"

The Edmonton Oilers equipment manager had a hilarious interaction with superstar Connor McDavid during Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the NHL playoffs on Monday.

In a video clip shown during the intermission, McDavid can be heard complaining to equipment manager Brad Harrison about his gloves being too wet.

"My gloves are soaked," McDavid said in frustration in the locker room.

Harrison quipped back:

“Do you want me to put them on the glove dryer? You didn't give them to me, you f***er."

Clearly amused at McDavid's complaint, Harrison asked Corey Perry,

"Why's he yelling at me? He didn't even give me the gloves, man."

Harrison vented to another staff member:

"Connor yells, my f**king gloves are wet. Well did you give them to us to dry? NO. He's like they're f**king wet."

Later during the intermission, Harrison approached McDavid and said:

"Hey! Give them to me. I'll dry them. Give them to me. They're right here. Just give them to me."

McDavid threw his wet gloves to Harrison, who ran off to put them in the dryer. As McDavid was heading back to the ice, Harrison returned the now-dry gloves saying:

"We'll do it at the timeout too," McDavid smiled back at him.

Later, Harrison remarked:

"See your gloves are dry now," after ensuring the superstar's gloves were dried out.

The funny behind-the-scenes moment provided fans a glimpse into the locker room relationships between the Oilers players and staff

Behind the scenes with the Oilers' equipment manager Brad Harrison

Equipment manager Brad Harrison knows what it takes to keep the Edmonton Oilers' locker room running smoothly. As he explained, his role is filled with intricate routines and rituals that ensure that players can focus on the game.

"I always wanted to be in the NHL, everybody does when you're a kid. So, I knew I wanted to get into being an equipment guy or a trainer and just kind of work my way up," Harrison said. (per NHL.com)

On game days, his routine begins early in the morning with laundry, followed by carefully setting up the jerseys in the exact order.

"Everything's very ritual, very ritual," he notes.

At home, Harrison has the stalls perfectly organized, but on the road, he has to adapt to the different layout of the visiting arena.

The players also have their own superstitions and rituals, but Harrison believes the equipment staff may be even more meticulous.

