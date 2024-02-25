WATCH: Oilers' Mattias Janmark left bloodied after huge tilt with Flames' Blake Coleman

In a heated Battle of Alberta clash on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Janmark found himself bloodied after a spirited scrap with the Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman. The altercation occurred during a back-to-back home game at Rogers Place, with both teams vying for dominance on Hockey Night in Canada.
With the Flames holding a commanding 3-2 lead, tensions escalated when Coleman delivered a bone-crunching hit to Oilers captain Connor McDavid along the sideboards.
Janmark wasted no time in coming to McDavid's defense, immediately dropping the gloves with Coleman. Here's the video:
As both traded fierce blows, helmets flew off, and fists flew. Janmark valiantly fought but emerged bloodied, bearing the toll of the intense exchange.
Both Janmark and Coleman received five-minute fighting penalties. The referees intervened, quelling the confrontation, leaving Janmark battered but still committed to his team's cause.