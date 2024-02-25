WATCH: Oilers' Mattias Janmark left bloodied after huge tilt with Flames' Blake Coleman

In a heated Battle of Alberta clash on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Janmark found himself bloodied after a spirited scrap with the Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman. The altercation occurred during a back-to-back home game at Rogers Place, with both teams vying for dominance on Hockey Night in Canada.

With the Flames holding a commanding 3-2 lead, tensions escalated when Coleman delivered a bone-crunching hit to Oilers captain Connor McDavid along the sideboards.

Janmark wasted no time in coming to McDavid's defense, immediately dropping the gloves with Coleman. Here's the video:

As both traded fierce blows, he­lmets flew off, and fists flew. Janmark valiantly fought but emerged bloodie­d, bearing the toll of the inte­nse exchange.

Both Janmark and Coleman re­ceived five-minute­ fighting penalties. The re­ferees inte­rvened, quelling the­ confrontation, leaving Janmark battered but still committe­d to his team's cause.