WATCH: Oilers WAGs celebrate as team seals Western Conference finals berth

The Edmonton Oilers' WAGs (wives and girlfriends) shared a moment of pure elation following the team's thrilling Game 7 (3-2) victory over the Vancouver Canucks to advance to the conference finals. Lauren Kyle, Connor McDavid's fiancee, posted an Instagram story showing the group celebrating the victory.

In the Instagram video shared, cheers erupt throughout the room as the final buzzer sounds.

Source: Lauren Kyle's Instagram story

Some of the WAGS who joined the celebrations were:

Leon Draisaitl's partner , Celeste Desjardins.

Stuart Skinner’s wife, Chloe Skinner

Warren Foegele's wife, Alexandra Servos

Ryan McLeod’s girlfriend, Alexie Andlauer

Zach Hyman's wife, Alannah Mozes

Brett Kulak’s wife, Caitlyn Derek

Ryan’s partner, Bonnie Ryan

Edmonton Oilers 3-2 win over Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference final.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins led with a goal and an assist, while Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored. Stuart Skinner made 15 saves. Despite being limited, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid remain playoff leaders in points. Edmonton’s strong penalty kill and contributions from bottom-six forwards were important.

The Canucks were without Brock Boeser due to a blood-clotting issue. This led to them reshuffling their lines.

Coach Rick Tocchet praised his team’s progress:

“They put respect back to that jersey and into this city, Fans have got something to be proud of,” Tocchet said

Connor McDavid expressed his satisfaction with the Oilers' win over the Canucks in Game 7.

"It's exciting to be a great Vancouver team. That's first and foremost, They're a really great team. They obviously had our number all year long. It wasn't too long ago we were sitting here doing an interview talking about losing 8-1, so they've had our number and it feels good to come out on top in this series," McDavid said (via NHL.com)

"It was a tight series. A passionate series. Both fanbases were going crazy. It's fun to come out on top of that."

Additionally, McDavid praised teammate Evan Bouchard's performance and recognized Stuart Skinner's resilience in goal.

Goaltender Skinner, who made 15 saves, also shared his views:

"I know there's proof now that I have it in me to bounce back like that. I've proved it many times, But in a playoff situation like this, it definitely feels good. I can definitely say that it's something that I'm proud of," Skinner said.

The Edmonton Oilers will face Dallas in the conference finals.