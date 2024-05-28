Watch: Paul Bissonnette catches a stray from Wayne Gretzky on 'NHL on TNT'

During Monday's 'NHL on TNT' post-game segment, former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette received a playful jab from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Bissonnette on the show mentioned his interest in buying a New York Rangers jersey with Igor Shesterkin on it. Gretzky, quick-witted as ever, humorously pointed out the reason behind Paul Bissonnette's choice:

"Because, you know why? You are tied in goal," Gretzky said to Biz.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

It was a lighthearted moment where Gretzky teased Bissonnette about his goal-scoring record. Paul Bissonnette played for six seasons in the NHL with the Phoenix Coyotes, appearing in 202 games and accumulating 22 points through seven goals and 15 assists.

Bissonnette and the New York Islanders legend Butch Goring have been having some beef lately. At the same time, Liam McHugh, another panelist on the show, decided to join Gretzky and jokingly offered to get Biz a Goring jersey as a funny gesture.

"Well, listen. I'll get you a Goring jersey," McHugh said to Bissonnette.

Paul Bissonnette and Wayne Gretzky discuss how playoff hockey unites Edmonton city

Ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference final series between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars on Monday, Paull Bissonnette and Wayne Gretzky discussed the playoff atmosphere in the city.

Gretzky said that during the summer months in Edmonton, the radio is filled with hockey discussions, much like how football dominates the talk in Dallas:

"When you go to Edmonton, listen. In June, July, and August, you turn the radio on, and all you hear is hockey talk. There's nothing else, kind of like Dallas' football, right? But Edmonton fans are gonna be fired up and excited.

They're 1-1. They see their three games, three wins away from winning the Stanley Cup final, and I know the city's really excited," Gretzky said."

Expand Tweet

Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist, who was also present on the show asked Gretzky:

"Right now, if you're playing for the Edmonton Oilers. Can you even move around in the city?"

Wayne Gretzky responded:

"No, not at all, and they're hiding right; that's why they created that hiding, but if the guys did go out, the fans there have so much respect they leave them alone. They know they got a job to do.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 will return to Rogers Place on Wednesday.