WATCH: Paul Bissonnette openly promotes "new Maple Leafs head coach" live on air

During a recent NHL on TNT broadcast, host Paul Bissonnette hinted at a coaching change for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Talking with St. Louis Blues ex-coach Craig Berube, Bissonnette jokingly threatened to reveal Berube as the new head coach of the Leafs.

"That's enough buddy or I'm gonna break the news that you're the new leafs head coach," Bissonnette said.

Berube's deadpan reaction was met with laughter from fellow hosts Liam McHugh and Anson Carter.

This humorous exchange comes when rumors about potential changes within the Maple Leafs' organization are at an all-time high. Just hours after losing to the Boston Bruins in Game 7, talks of adjustments for the upcoming season have already begun. Toronto has been eliminated from the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

With over $19.4 million in salary cap space for the 2024-25 campaign, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is expected to restructure the team. One anticipated change could involve the coaching staff, with current coach Sheldon Keefe's future under scrutiny.

Keefe, 43, has faced speculation about his position for some time, especially given the Leafs' postseason struggles. Reports suggest that the Leafs are eyeing Craig Berube as a potential replacement. Berube, 58, has a year left on his contract with the Blues, which presents a possible opportunity for Toronto.

Maple Leafs's William Nylander and Mitch manner on the playoff exit

The entire Toronto Maple Leafs' camp, from die-hard fans to the players and the management, is in deep shock right after their early playoff exit. This is particularly visible in the Leafs' "Core Four's" statements. The "Core Four" are William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

In a recent media interaction, Nylander expressed frustration due to a back-to-back playoff exit for the Leafs.

"Yeah, obviously it's very frustrating. " Nylander said. "I mean we had a group, like I said we showed a lot of battle and we competed and showed our determination and I mean like every year, it's just as frustrating to lose, so it's hard to say anything else to that."

Mitch Marner also acknowledged fans' disappointment because of their loss to the Boston Bruins.

"It's going to be hard," Marner said, "and to be a Maple Leaf means the world. Obviously, we're looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. And it's something that you really appreciate, the love that you get here from this fan base and this attention is kind of unlike any other."

The Leafs' future from this point onward might see some big changes.