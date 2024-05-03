WATCH: Paul Bissonnette pranks Shaquille O'Neal in the green room

Another day, another fun interaction between former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal and former hockey player and NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette. This time, they were in friendly fight mode.

B/R Open Ice posted a video featuring Shaq and Biz on X with the following caption:

“NO ONE is safe in the studio ... @BizNasty2point0 taking Green Room runs at @Shaq.”

Expand Tweet

In the video, Shaq does the super slick side-to-side move with a hockey stick but in regular shoes. Since TNT holds the broadcasting rights for both NBA and NHL playoff games, they operate from the same studio in Atlanta. And so, Bissonnette was in the same building and they encountered each other again.

After Biz sees Shaq doing the moves with the hockey stick and calling, “Oh! Zach Hyman! Zach Hyman,” he immediately charges at him. It is a friendly push, but it seems too real. Everyone around is left surprised and lets out a big “oh.” Biz immediately says:

“Hope you stay out of my neutral zone.”

In another scene, Biz clarifies:

“I was told to do it … I was told.”

Afterward, they all laugh, and Shaquille O'Neal says to the camera:

“Shaq Hyman has just retired.”

But this was not the only interaction between Shaq and Biz that surfaced on the internet. In another video shared by B/R Open Ice, we got to see Shaq and Biz dropping their gear and getting into a mock fight. Biz tries his fighting moves on Shaq, and it is just too funny.

Here you can see the video of the mock fight:

Expand Tweet

Also read: WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal makes hilarious cameo for NHL on TNT

Charles Barkley strikes Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson strikes back

During a recent episode of "Inside the NBA," chaos ensued in Studio J as the TNT analysts dabbled in stunt training to promote the film "Fall Guys," centered around the lives of stunt doubles.

The situation escalated when Shaquille O’Neal, unaware of Charles Barkley's scheming, decided to partake in the stunts himself. Initially, the exercises were innocuous, with the panelists learning basic maneuvers like falling and punching. However, it swiftly devolved as objects like chairs and bottles got involved.

Chuck initially seemed disinterested until he learned Shaq would be the target. He quickly changed his tune, setting the stage for a wild sequence.

Ernie Johnson even hatched a plan against Shaq, suggesting:

“You [Charles] hit him with the chair; I’ll finish him [Shaq] off with a bottle.”

Barkley swung the chair with force, causing Shaquille O'Neal to cry out in pain. Johnson, who was supposed to use a bottle on Shaq, instead turned on Barkley, smashing the bottle on his head.

Seeking revenge, Shaquille O'Neal executed a chair-breaking stunt on Barkley. Despite precautions, the incident left the crew in stitches. Veteran stuntman Bryan Cranston supervised the chaos, imparting his expertise. Shaq’s penchant for physical activities was evident, as he eagerly volunteered.