WATCH: Paul Bissonnette sings oasis parody song for Joseph Woll

During Friday's NHL on TNT broadcast, Paul Bissonnette displayed his musical abilities and treated Joseph Woll to a charming blast from the past. Bissonnette, who is renowned for his witty antics and impact on hockey, paid a distinctive tribute to his favorite team's starting goalie, Joseph Woll.

During the parody, Bissonnette grabbed everyone's attention with a spoof of the famous song by Oasis, "Wonderwall." He was grinning and his eyes were shining while he was singing his parody.

Bissonnette performed a musical segment on the NHL on TNT:

“I said maybe, you’re going to be the one that saves me, Because after all, you’re my Joseph Woll.”

Expand Tweet

As the starting goalie for Bissonnette's beloved Maple Leafs, Woll has risen to the occasion, particularly during the high-stakes moments of Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.

Since stepping into the spotlight in Game 4, Woll has consistently performed for the team.

Joseph Woll's consistent performance has put the Maple Leafs' playoff hopes up

The Toronto Maple Leafs have pushed the Boston Bruins to a decisive Game 7 in the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, with goaltender Joseph Woll playing a pivotal role in keeping the Leafs' hopes alive.

Woll's standout performance in Game 6 saw him stop 22 out of 23 shots from the Bruins, coming agonizingly close to securing his first playoff shutout were it not for a late goal by Morgan Geekie.

Since entering the series, Woll has notched two wins, showcasing a remarkable .960 save percentage over those games. He's displayed a sense of calmness and reliability in goal. His return from a high-ankle sprain earlier in the season only adds to the narrative of his determined playoff run.

Woll's performance has been bolstered by solid defensive efforts from the Leafs, particularly notable in Game 6, where they limited the Bruins' shots on goal significantly. The defensive pairing of Jake McCabe and Simon Benoit stood out with their physicality and shot-blocking abilities.

As the series culminates in a crucial Game 7, all eyes are on Woll to maintain his stellar form. With his track record of not conceding more than one goal in a game this series, expectations are high.

Should the Leafs emerge victorious in Game 7, they will face the Florida Panthers in the second round, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of playoff hockey.