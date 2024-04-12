Watch: Pittsburgh Penguins part-owner LeBron James’ special video message for Atlantic 10 champs Duquesne basketball 

NBA legend LeBron James and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins took a time out to congratulate the Duquesne University Dukes men's basketball team for the recent A10 championship.

The celebration for Duquesne went to the next level following this special message from LeBron himself.

The Dukes were on hand to catch the Penguins' tilt versus the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The Pens honored Duquesne as the university is located in Pittsburgh.

But it wasn’t just enough to treat the champs. The Pittsburgh Penguins went the extra mile, having James, a part-owner of the team, send a shout-out to the collegiate stars.

In his congratulatory message, James said:

"That was big time… and it guaranteed you guys to a tournament bid. The first bid since before I was born."

That’s high praise, considering the Los Angeles Lakers star is 39 years old.

In fact, the Dukes got their first win at the NCAA tournament since 1969 by upsetting the No. 6 ranked Brigham Young Cougars, 71-67.

Over the years, Penguins ownership has demonstrated its commitment to the community, fostering strong local bonds.

To bring "King James" into the mix speaks volumes about the ownership group behind the staff and players running the Penguins.

The Duquesne players were in for a treat on the night as well, as the Penguins came out with a 6-5 overtime win against the Red Wings.

LeBron James, part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins

After years of shaky ownership, including investors like Mario Lemieux, the Pittsburgh Penguins were eventually sold to the Fenway Sports Group. The deal reportedly closed around $900 million for a majority stake in the club.

Among the Fenway Group’s investors is LeBron James. James and FSG trace their involvement back to 2011 when James became involved in a marketing deal with LRMR Branding & Marketing.

By 2021, James became an investor in RedBird Capital, a partner in the Fenway Sports Group. It had already invested in other sports franchises, such as the MLB’s Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool in England. James also has stakes in the Red Sox and Liverpool, the latter since 2011.

James and the Fenway Group led a turnaround in the Pittsburgh Penguin’s management structure, including bringing former Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas into the fold. Dubas took over as President of Hockey Operations, eventually doubling down on GM duties.

The Pens are still alive in this year’s playoff hunt, sitting one point back of the Washington Capitals with a game in hand. The club will hope some of James’ mojo hits the ice as the Pens look to make a deep playoff run.