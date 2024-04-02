WATCH: Rangers' Jonathan Quick honored with silver goalie stick for making NHL history

New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick recently made history in the NHL. He's now officially the winningest American goalie ever in the league. He reached the mark last Saturday when he got his 392nd career win playing against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Rangers honored Quick during a pregame ceremony at Madison Square Garden ahead of Monday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Among his family and the MSG faithful, Quick was presented with a symbolic token of his achievement—a silver goalie stick.

The significance of Jonathan Quick's achievement was further highlighted by a video post from B/R Open Ice, which captured the essence of the ceremony.

When everyone in the crowd went wild with applause, Captain Jacob Trouba stepped up and handed Quick a platinum goalie stick. It was like the ultimate trophy, showing just how huge Quick's achievement really was.

Expand Tweet

Even though he had tough times with the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights lately, the 38-year-old goalie has bounced back since he joined his hometown team, the New York Rangers, earlier this season.

Jonathan Quick has seamlessly transitioned into his role behind starter Igor Shesterkin.

In all 25 appearances this season, Jonathan Quick has amassed an impressive stat line, recording 17 wins, a 2.55 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and a pair of shutouts.

Penguins defeated Rangers in absence of Jonathan Quick

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New York Rangers 5-2, ending the Rangers' five-game winning streak. Sidney Crosby led with two goals and an assist.

"You've got to find ways, whatever you have to do to get wins. That was a great team win," Crosby said.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves and praised the team effort.

"They had a lot to play for but so do we. We're fighting for points and the guys did a great job," Nedeljkovic said.

Bryan Rust and Emil Bemstrom also contributed goals for the Penguins.

Despite efforts by Kaapo Kakko and Jack Roslovic for the Rangers, including Roslovic's late goal, they couldn't catch up.

"You can't spot a team two goals and expect to win in this league," Rust said.

Crosby's performance marked his 19th season averaging a point per game, matching Wayne Gretzky's record.

Reflecting on the loss, Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren admitted:

"Any time you lose, it's tough."

Despite the defeat, the Rangers maintain a strong record, with Lindgren acknowledging:

"We had a chance to tie it and it just didn't happen."

The game showcased Crosby's leadership and the Penguins' resilience in securing a crucial win.