WATCH: Rasmus Sandin joins Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin and his sons for intense ball hockey

Alex Ovechkin had a fun night at home with his family and teammate Rasmus Sandin. On Saturday, they played ball hockey in the hallway of Ovechkin’s mansion in Virginia. Ovechkin’s wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, recorded the game and shared it on Instagram.Ovechkin's older son, Sergei, played as a forward, while his younger son, Ilya, took the role of goalie. He was in full goalie gear from mask to pads. The game looked competitive, with the ball bouncing off the walls.At one point, the ball flew high, and Sandin tried to stop it with his stick blade. The clip was later reshared by a hockey page, drawing attention from fans. One fan was quick to notice the barefoot hockey, writing &quot;Bare feet and hockey sticks 😬 Ouch&quot;.Earlier in April, Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for most NHL goals. His 895th goal put him at the top of the all-time list. The 39-year-old said:&quot;It's huge. It's unbelievable. It's an unbelievable moment and I'm happy.&quot; Sandin also had a strong season with the Capitals in 2024-25. The defenseman played all 82 games and scored 30 points. He had four goals and 26 assists from the blue line, with a +13 rating. He also averaged more than 19 minutes of ice time per game.In the playoffs, Sandin and Ovechkin couldn't help the Capitals push beyond the second round. They lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games despite a strong season with a 51-22-9 record. However, they are once again looking energised to start the new season in nearly a month.Alex Ovechkin talked about his sons' playing choicesPreviously, in December, Alex Ovechkin talked about how his sons play hockey together at home. Sergei usually plays forward, while Ilya likes being a goalie. Ovechkin discussed their choice and said:&quot;One guy wants to be a goalie, one guy wants to be a forward, so they play back and forth all the time,&quot; Ovechkin said about their sons, Sergei and Ilya, via RMNB. &quot;They play where each guy takes 10 shots, and then they switch.&quot;Ovechkin also said he cannot play professionally with his sons in the future. By the time Sergei is old enough, Ovechkin will be in his 50s. He knows that it is too late for NHL hockey. So, for now, he is happy watching his sons learn the game.