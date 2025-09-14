  • home icon
WATCH: Rasmus Sandin joins Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin and his sons for intense ball hockey

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 14, 2025 17:16 GMT
Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals - Source: Getty
Alex Ovechkin's ball hockey with Rasmus Sandin and sons Sergei and Ilya (Source: Getty)

Alex Ovechkin had a fun night at home with his family and teammate Rasmus Sandin. On Saturday, they played ball hockey in the hallway of Ovechkin’s mansion in Virginia. Ovechkin’s wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, recorded the game and shared it on Instagram.

Ovechkin's older son, Sergei, played as a forward, while his younger son, Ilya, took the role of goalie. He was in full goalie gear from mask to pads. The game looked competitive, with the ball bouncing off the walls.

At one point, the ball flew high, and Sandin tried to stop it with his stick blade. The clip was later reshared by a hockey page, drawing attention from fans. One fan was quick to notice the barefoot hockey, writing

"Bare feet and hockey sticks 😬 Ouch".

Earlier in April, Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for most NHL goals. His 895th goal put him at the top of the all-time list. The 39-year-old said:

"It's huge. It's unbelievable. It's an unbelievable moment and I'm happy."

Sandin also had a strong season with the Capitals in 2024-25. The defenseman played all 82 games and scored 30 points. He had four goals and 26 assists from the blue line, with a +13 rating. He also averaged more than 19 minutes of ice time per game.

In the playoffs, Sandin and Ovechkin couldn't help the Capitals push beyond the second round. They lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games despite a strong season with a 51-22-9 record. However, they are once again looking energised to start the new season in nearly a month.

Alex Ovechkin talked about his sons' playing choices

Previously, in December, Alex Ovechkin talked about how his sons play hockey together at home. Sergei usually plays forward, while Ilya likes being a goalie. Ovechkin discussed their choice and said:

"One guy wants to be a goalie, one guy wants to be a forward, so they play back and forth all the time," Ovechkin said about their sons, Sergei and Ilya, via RMNB. "They play where each guy takes 10 shots, and then they switch."

Ovechkin also said he cannot play professionally with his sons in the future. By the time Sergei is old enough, Ovechkin will be in his 50s. He knows that it is too late for NHL hockey. So, for now, he is happy watching his sons learn the game.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

