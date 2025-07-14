WATCH: Retired NHLer Joe Pavelski’s clutch golf shot secures win at American Century Championship

Former NHL star Joe Pavelski landed a clutch eagle at the 18th hole to take the 2025 American Century Classic on Sunday. Pavelski’s big win marked the first time the former San Jose Sharks’ captain took home the annual celebrity golf tournament.

Here’s a look at the fateful shot:

Pavelski, who almost opted for a career in golf instead of hockey, landed a masterful shot in the final hole to edge MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz. Joe Pavelski’s 73 in the third round put him on top for the win.

The three-round tourney began with Pavelski fighting off former NBA star Vinny del Negro in the first round. Then, Joe Pavelski tied ex-soccer star Tayloe Twellman with a 44 in the second round.

That second-round score set up the showdown in the final round. Pavelski opened up a solid lead that Smoltz could not close off. Pavelski finished first, shooting a 73 over the three rounds. Smoltz finished second with a 64, and Jake Owen rounded out the top three with a 62.

Pavelski’s outstanding performance at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort marked the end of a quest after coming painfully close. He finished third in 2023 and was the runner-up last year.

This time around, there was no missing the mark. Pavelski led the entire way, taking home a well-deserved championship.

Joe Pavelski went on roller coaster ride at American Century Classic

Pavelski was the runner-up in 2024 before claiming his first title in 2025 - Source: Imagn

Joe Pavelski went on a roller coaster ride en route to his first American Century Classic. The Tahoe Daily Tribune quoted Pavelski following his win:

“I believed I was ready for it. There was a stretch, probably two, three weeks ago, I was playing really good. Then I kind of went on a really — not a roller coaster ride, but I wasn’t breaking par very often at all on my course… I hit it as good as I probably have ever hit it out here.”

The ride ended with Pavelski capturing his long-awaited title. On the green, NBC Sports captured Pavelski’s comments:

“This place is amazing. I think this is my ninth year. You know, you heard all the rumors about not a lot of current athletes aren’t winning, and Steph went and did it. So, I had to retire, you know, a year ago to get this thing.”

Pavelski concluded his thoughts by expressing his emotions at the memorable week:

“But just an amazing week, like, this place is incredible. It means the world to me.”

Now, Pavelski begins the long road to defend his American Century Title. After finishing top three for three years in a row, Pavelski has as good a chance as anyone to repeat.

