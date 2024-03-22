WATCH: Ross Johnston last man standing after heated fight with Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi

NHL fans at the Honda Center on Thursday witnessed a heavyweight clash between the Chicago Blackhawks' six-foot-six Jarred Tinordi and the Anaheim Ducks' six-foot-five Ross Johnston.

The altercation ensued near the blue zone during the first period. Tinordi and Johnston engaged in a fight, exchanging quick jabs and right-handed punches. Eventually, Johnston was the last man standing, landing the final blow that brought Jarred Tinordi down.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

This was Johnston's 10th fight of the season and Tinordi's fourth. Both players were assessed a five-minute major for fighting.

Ross Johnston and the Anaheim Ducks take early advantage over Hawks

After the goalless first period, the Anaheim Ducks responded by scoring two goals in the second period. Alex Killorm put the Ducks up 1-0 after scoring on an assist from Gustav Lindstrom and Urho Vaakanainen at 3:10.

Brett Leason extended the hosts' advantage, snapping the puck right through the legs of the Blackhawks defenseman to beat Arvid Soderblom for a wrist shot goal at 9:34.

Killorm made it 3-0 for the Ducks at 18:26. After the end of the second period, the Blackhawks trailed the Ducks by three goals. The Hawks only lead the Ducks in the number of shots attempted (20).