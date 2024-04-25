WATCH: Ryan Reaves levels Pavel Zacha, Simon Benoit lays down David Pastrnak in physical first period Leafs-Bruins clash

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been a menace on the ice during the first period of tonight’s Leafs-Bruins tilt.

Bruins’ center Pavel Zacha was on the receiving end of a thunderous body check that got the crowd at the Scotiabank Arena on their feet. Zacha got up but not without showing obvious discomfort.

But Ryan Reaves wasn’t the only one delivering big hits. Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit also got into the mix, leveling Bruins star David Pastrnak as he entered the Toronto zone.

Pastrnak appeared shaken, but seemed fine following the play.

Fortunately for the Bruins, neither Zacha nor Pastrnak seemed to have sustained serious injuries from the hits.

The Leafs entered this postseason looking to shake criticism for their lack of physical play. Thus far, the Leafs have gone toe-to-toe with the Bruins. Ryan Reaves and Benoit have led the way with physical players like Jake McCabe and Tyler Bertuzzi also throwing their weight around.

The teams went to the dressing room scoreless after 20 minutes. But if the first period is any indication, the game will continue to feature heavy-hitting action on both ends. The Bruins will need to step up their game to match the Leafs’ truculence.

With more than half of the game left to go, fans may still get a chance to see Ryan Reaves drop the gloves.

Ryan Reaves leading the hit parade in Game 3

The hard-hitting action in tonight’s game has been impressive. As Sportsnet writer and analyst Luke Fox noted:

"60 hits and 20 blocked shots in the first period of Maple Leafs-Bruins."

This impressive statement highlights just how aggressive both teams have played. Fox also added:

"As beautiful as 0-0 hockey can be."

The game picked up during the second frame, with the Leafs' Matthew Knies opening the score at 13:10. But the Bruins' Trent Frederic responded at the 17:37 mark.

With the game tied at 1-1, the stage was set for an intense third period. The Bruins took a 2-1 lead early in the third thanks to Jake DeBrusk's third of the series.

The powerplay marker stood until Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game at two at 11:25. But the Bruins immediately replied with captain Brad Marchand reclaiming the lead at 11:53.

As the Leafs pulled the goalie with about two minutes to go, a penalty by John Tavares killed the Leafs' momentum, leading to a Marchand empty net goal that sealed the victory.

With the win, the Bruins have now taken a 2-1 series lead. The two clubs will meet on Saturday night for Game 4, as the Bruins look to place a stranglehold on the series.