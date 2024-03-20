Watch: Ryan Reaves and Nic Deslauriers chuck knuckles in heated Leafs-Flyers clash

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves clashed with the Philadelphia Flyers' Nic Deslauriers in a heavyweight battle that had fans on the edge of their seats. With the Flyers leading 1-0 early in the first period, the tension was palpable as the two behemoths sized each other up.

In a flurry of fists, Reaves unleashed a barrage of heavy right-handers on Deslauriers, causing the Flyers' winger to stagger. Despite the onslaught, Deslauriers managed to retaliate with a powerful right hook of his own, momentarily halting Reaves' assault.

Deslauriers was able to fight back and regain his footing as Reaves fell back. Channeling his inner strength, Deslauriers overpowered Reaves, driving him to the ice amidst the deafening roar of the Wells Fargo Center crowd.

Out of all of the big bruisers in the NHL, Ryan Reaves and Nic Deslauriers might have the biggest reputation as two of the top fighters in the league. This fight will surely make the rounds and be remembered as one of the top bouts this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended up falling short in their comeback bid against the Philadelphia Flyers, losing 4-3 in the end. The Flyers rode the fights' momentum to an early 3-0 lead that Toronto just couldn't recover from, despite a three-goal final frame.

Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe exchange punches in much-anticipated fight

Two weeks ago, Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe dropped the gloves and engaged in a much-anticipated fight during the third period between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers. The fight occurred at the 5:59 mark, with the Maple Leafs leading 3-2.

Rempe and Reaves exchanged a series of hard punches before the referees intervened, resulting in both players receiving five-minute penalties for fighting.

Matt Rempe­, at 6-foot-7 and 241 pounds, has quickly earne­d a name in the NHL, primarily because­ of a seven-game stre­tch in which he had four fights and earned 37 penalty minute­s.

Toronto Maple Le­afs' coach Sheldon Keefe­ discussed the­ heated showdown betwe­en Rempe and Re­aves after the matchup.

Keefe talke­d about the impact of the fight, and he specifically noted how it affecte­d his team:

"I thought it was good, especially considering, you know, that guy knocked some of our guys out of the game," Keefe said, highlighting the physicality displayed during the matchup.

Keefe further expressed his satisfaction with Ryan Reaves' response:

"We're starting to get up with injuring players ... but yeah, I liked the way Reaves stepped up."