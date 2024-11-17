  • home icon
  Watch: Ryan Reaves's illegal head check on Darnell Nurse results in ejection for Leafs forward

Watch: Ryan Reaves's illegal head check on Darnell Nurse results in ejection for Leafs forward

By ARJUN B
Modified Nov 17, 2024 01:46 GMT
During Saturday night's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers, Leafs forward Ryan Reaves was ejected for an illegal head check on Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

The incident occurred in the second period as Nurse was coming from behind the Oilers net. Reaves’s check made significant contact with Nurse's head, driving him forcefully down the ice.

Nurse was slow to get up after the hit and appeared dazed. There was visible blood on the ice where he went down. The referees immediately called a match penalty on Reaves, resulting in his ejection from the game.

At the time of the ejection, the Oilers led the Maple Leafs 2-1 in the second period. Andam Henrique and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers. Bobby McMann scored for the Maple Leafs.

