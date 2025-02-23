Watch: Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray drops F-bomb on live TV after taking puck to face

Covering live sports at the event level, right up close to the action, can sometimes be dangerous — as former Buffalo Sabres forward and current commentator Rob Ray found out firsthand during Saturday night's game against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center.

While providing commentary from his usual spot at the end of the Sabres' bench, Ray was struck above the eye by a clearing attempt from Rangers defenseman Will Borgen, who accidentally sent the puck high, hitting the former Sabres enforcer.

Live on the broadcast, Ray let out an audible, NSFW f-bomb before turning off his microphone and being attended to by Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn and the team's medical staff.

Despite suffering a cut above his eye, Ray was able to continue broadcasting the game.

Rob Ray played 14 seasons with the Sabres

Originally selected 97th overall in the 1988 NHL Draft by the Sabres, Rob Ray went on to play 14 seasons with the franchise, becoming one of the most well-known players in team history due to his hard-nosed style and toughness.

Never one to back down from defending himself or his teammates, Ray dropped the gloves multiple times throughout his career, routinely exceeding 100 penalty minutes per season. By the time he retired, he had amassed 3,207 penalty minutes.

Rob Ray's 3,189 penalty minutes with Buffalo remain the most by any player in Sabres history.

After spending 14 seasons with the Sabres, Ray had a brief stint with the Ottawa Senators, who acquired him in 2003 for future considerations. However, he played just 11 games for the Senators before retiring.

Over 900 career games, Ray recorded 41 goals and 50 assists. He was also a key member of the 1998-99 Sabres team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Dallas Stars on Brett Hull’s controversial double-overtime goal.

Ray has served as the Sabres’ color commentator since 2012, replacing Harry Neale.

