Watch: Saddledome Arena erupts in ovation for Marc-Andre Fleury’s final appearance in Calgary 

Marc-Andre Fleury’s final appearance in Calgary was a special moment for both him and the fans. On Friday, the Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2. But the biggest moment came when Fleury stepped in to replace Filip Gustavsson. The Saddledome crowd gave him a standing ovation, showing respect for his long career.

Fleury replaced Gustavsson in the third period after he allowed the Flames' fourth goal at the 7:20 mark, scored by Ryan Lomberg. Gustavsson allowed four goals on 29 shots, with a save percentage of .862. After replacing Gustavsson, Fleury saved all three of the shots that he faced in 9:38 minutes of ice time.

Calgary started strong in the first period. Mikael Backlund scored the first goal after a rebound off a Blake Coleman shot. In the second period, Yegor Sharangovich made it 2-0 with a tip-in goal. Nazem Kadri then added a power play goal, making it 3-0 before Lomberg finished off the scoring for Calgary, taking advantage of a turnover and scoring on a breakaway.

Minnesota fought back in the third period. Yakov Trenin scored to make it 4-1, and Gustav Nyquist added another goal with 1:30 left. But, despite Fleury stopping the Flames' offense, it wasn't enough to win the game.

The Wild were hoping for a win to secure a playoff spot. But with the loss, they fell short. The Flames, on the other hand, moved closer to the Wild Card spots in the Western Conference.

Marc-Andre Fleury played last home game in presence of his kids

Wednesday's home game was quite special for Marc-Andre Fleury and his family. Fleaury has been married to Veronique Larosee since 2012, and they have two daughters and a son together. Before the game against the San Jose Sharks, his three kids joined him on the ice. They wore small No. 29 jerseys and helmets. It was likely his last home start in the NHL as Fleury plans to retire after this season.

His wife, Véronique, shared a photo of their kids watching the warmups on Instagram. She wrote “One last time” in the caption.

The kids also stood next to him during the national anthem. Marc-Andre Fleury gave up seven goals in the game, however, the Wild still won 8-7 in overtime.

Fleury has played 21 seasons in the NHL and won three Stanley Cups. He has played 1,049 games in his career, securing 574 wins, ranking him second among goalies with the most wins in NHL history.

The Wild, who now hold the top Wild Card spot with 93 points, have two regular-season games left. They take on the Vancouver Canucks next at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

