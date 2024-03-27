Watch: Sam Bennett chucks knuckles with Hampus Lindholm in big tilt 

Sam Bennett and Hampus Lindholm got into a scuffle during the second period of Tuesday's contest between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins.

Bennett knocked Lindholm's helmet off and was persistently engaging with him, leading to the latter eventually responding. Both players landed some punches at each other during the big tilt.

However, Sam Bennett was able to take down Hampus Lindholm on the ice. Both players were given a five-minute major for fighting against each other in the matchup. Meanwhile, the incident marked the first major fight of Lindhom's career.

How Boston Bruins beat Florida Panthers and Sam Bennett

The Panthers hosted the Boston Bruins at the Amarent Bank Arena on Tuesday. The Bruins drove out the hosts with a 4-3 win.

Evan Rogrigues scored the first goal for the Panthers as he converted a loose puck into the back of Boston's net 27 seconds into the first period. With less than three minutes remaining before the intermission, Charlie McAvoy one-timed a pass from Matt Gzelcyk in the right circle.

Sam Reinhart scored off Eetu Loustarinene's cross-creased pass through traffic to make it 2-1 in the game. With that, he also collected his 51st goal of the season.

At 15:59, David Pastrnak made it 2-2 for the Boston Bruins as he slid the puck past Bobrovskiy at the left of the net. This was Pastrank's 100th point of the season. Carter Verhaeghe scored at 9:53 of the third period to restore the Panthers' lead to 3-2.

Goals from Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha helped the Boston Bruins ease past the Florida Panthers 4-3. Reinhart, Rodrigues, and Verhaeghe were the scorers for the Panthers, while Sergei Bobrovsky posted a.809 save percentage with `17 saves.

McAvoy and Pastrnak each accumulated two points, while goalie Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves with a .857 SV%. The win moved the Bruins atop the Atlantic Division with 97 points, one point clear of Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers in the divisional standings.