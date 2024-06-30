Watch: Sam Reinhart reveals reason for missing Florida Panthers championship parade

On Sunday, the Florida Panthers shared a video of forward Sam Reinhart on X. In the video, Reinhart announced that he would miss the Stanley Cup Championship parade.

Reinhart had scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. That had helped the Panthers secure a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

In the video clip, Reinhart said:

"Hey Cats fans, what a week it's been! Best week of my life. What a time celebrating with all you. Saw so many around South Florida. We've certainly been enjoying it. Just wanted to touch base about the parade tomorrow. I won't be able to make it.

"Pretty sad about it, but my best friend is getting married and there's just no way I can miss it. So I have to be there for him. I will certainly be there in spirit and hope to see you all soon."

The Florida Panthers announced the date and venue for their championship celebration: Sunday, June 30, at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale. The parade will commence at Riomar Street and proceed along A1A, concluding north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at SE 5th Street. There, a formal rally will be held on stage across from Hotel Maren.

Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart's contract situation

The team faces salary cap challenges, preventing it from retaining Reinhart and defenseman Brandon Montour. Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito discussed the difficulty due to the cap constraints.

“I won’t say anything other than we really hope to have him back and we’re trying to keep as many of the guys as we possibly can. So, I’m optimistic and we’ll see,” Zito said before the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on Friday.

Zito wants the players nearing their contract end, to receive good pay on their next contract. But he also talked about the limitations the team faces.

“We’re going to spend to the cap. I’m going to spend it all, so you want this, and I don’t have it, I can’t manufacture it. It’s frustrating, it’s harder, perhaps, but there’s really nothing you can do,” Zito added,

Reinhart had a career-high 94 points last season and scored 16 points in the playoffs. He is one of the Panthers' best forwards.