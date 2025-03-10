Watch: Samuel Helenius and Nicolas Hague trade blows in spirited fight

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 10, 2025 02:28 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Watch: Samuel Helenius and Nicolas Hague trade blows in spirited fight - Source: Imagn

Pugilists Samuel Helenius and Nicolas Hague set the crowd on during the second period of the Los Angeles Kings-Vegas Golden Knights contest at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

The two combatants exchanged a few choice words before dropping the gloves. While the bout started off somewhat tensely, the blows soon rained down, giving the crowd in attendance plenty to cheer about.

Here’s a look at the spirited brawl:

The fighters traded blows before falling to the ice when officials stepped in to break up the tussle. The bout can be called a draw, as neither belligerent had a clear edge in the fight. Fans will now surely look forward to the rematch.

If the Golden Knights and the Kings meet in the playoffs, there will be plenty of opportunities for a heavyweight rematch.

