Watch: Sean Avery fires up MSG crowd at Rangers Game 2 against Panthers 

Former New York Rangers left wing Sean Avery was in attendance at Madison Square Garden during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2023-24 Stanley Cup playoffs.

During the third period of the game on Friday, with the score tied 1-1, Avery was shown on the big LED screen at the arena. The home fans kept cheering loudly as the former Rangers star fired them up, and the entire Madison Square Garden reverberated with excitement and energy.

Expand Tweet

The Rangers took an early lead in the game with Vincent Trocheck's goal 4:12 into the first period, but the Florida Panthers equalized with Carter Verhaeghe’s power-play goal. Both teams had numerous scoring chances, but stellar goaltending from Russian netminders Igor Shesterkin and Sergei Bobrovsky kept the game tied through regulation.

It was Barclay Goodrow’s goal at 14:01 of overtime that finally gave the Rangers a 2-1 win on Friday. Goodrow finished a give-and-go with Trocheck, beating Bobrovsky to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1. They now head to Florida for Game 3 on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Sean Amery wanted Matt Rempe in Rangers lineup for Game 2

Prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, Sean Avery has been vocal about including forward Matt Rempe in the Rangers' lineup against the Florida Panthers. A passionate Rangers fan, Avery shared his take in an Instagram post:

“I need Matt Rempe in the lineup. I don't think it's the worst idea to send Rempe out to lay a f*****g beating on Sam Bennett in Game 1…we'll kill off the five-minute major," Avery said.

Avery urged the New York Rangers to use Rempe to send a strong message:

"We will send a message that the New York Rangers are here for war because I can promise you the Florida Panthers are not coming to New York to take in a Broadway show. They are coming for a f*****g war."

Rempe has been absent recently from the Rangers lineup as part of head coach Peter Laviolette’s strategy. However, Avery insisted that the player’s return is necessary to match Florida's physicality:

“The New York Rangers are in a major battle,” Avery said. “This is the toughest test that they have had. This team, we're gonna see what this team is made up but Rempe needs to be in the lineup. He needs to hold those guys accountable, and the guy has the secret sauce."

The Panthers lead the NHL in hits and continue their aggressive style in the playoffs. Avery argued that Rempe can provide the toughness the Rangers need in this intense physical series.

Now that the Rangers have tied the series 1-1 after Game 2, it remains to be seen how physical things will get when the Panthers host the Blueshirts at Amerant Bank Arena in Game 3 on Sunday.