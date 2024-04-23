Watch: “Show him some f***g respect” - Paul Bissonnette hyped up after Auston Matthews’ go-ahead goal 

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews showed up to play in Game 2 of the Leafs' first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. After going quiet in Game 1 last Saturday night, Matthews put on a show when it mattered most.

Midway through the third period, he ran away with the puck, scoring a nifty breakaway goal. The killer move Matthews put on Bruins’ goalie Linus Ullmark drew intense reactions from fans at the TD Garden and across the league.

One such fan was NHL commentator Paul Bissonnette.

Check out his reaction below:

Bissonette added in the caption of the post on X/Twitter:

"And that celly. Show that man respect."

Auston Matthews earned plenty of respect with his three-point performance. He assisted on two goals by Max Domi and John Tavares before adding one of his own.

The breakaway marker proved to be the game-winner as the Leafs took a 3-2 lead and never looked back. With the win, the series is now even at one game apiece. The result also marks the first time the Leafs have beaten Boston this season in six games.

The series now shifts to Toronto, where the Bruins and Leafs will meet in Game 3 at the Scotiabank Arena next Wednesday evening. Matthews and the Leafs will look to build on the momentum gained tonight.

Auston Matthews playoff performer

Auston Matthews entered tonight’s game with a total of 44 points in 51 playoff games. Tonight’s three-point effort adds to his growing playoff resume.

Last season, Matthews notched 11 points in 11 games, dispelling the criticism that he’s not a playoff performer. In the 2021-2022 playoffs, he tallied nine points in seven games.

With tonight’s effort, Matthews has proven he’s a clutch player, especially with the pressure on tonight. A loss would have put the Leafs in a 0-2 hole. But the victory evens the series, giving the "Buds" new life.

But Matthews wasn’t the only Leafs’ star to get on the scoresheet. Captain John Tavares scored a crucial powerplay goal to tie the game moments after a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi was waved off following a video review.

As the series moves to Toronto, Matthews and Co. will need to build on tonight’s performance if they plan to get past Boston. Other key players, such as playmaker Mitch Marner, will need to step up. Plus, the possible return of William Nylander should give Toronto an extra boost.

Bruins and Leafs fans should buckle up because this series looks like it is going the distance. The last time these two clubs met, the series went to seven games, with the Bruins closing the deal in the deciding game.

This time around, the Leafs are looking to rewrite the ending to their first-round playoff story.