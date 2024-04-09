WATCH: Sidney Crosby collides with Auston Matthews, goes knees-first into net after Jake McCabe's backcheck minutes before

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is going to feel the burn tomorrow morning. During the closing minutes of tonight’s Leafs-Penguins tilt, Crosby collided with Auston Matthews, leaving both stars momentarily shaken up. The officials had to stop the play while both players lay on the ice.

Check out the play right here:

The play looked a lot scarier than it really was. Neither Crosby nor Matthews were injured in the collision. However, the impact on Matthews was part of a rough night for Sidney Crosby.

Earlier in the period, Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe dropped Crosby's knee into the net. McCabe got the gate for interference. The play also required skate repairs for the Penguins center.

Check out the hit from McCabe here:

To make matters worse, Crosby got pounded again in his next shift. This time, the impact was on his face.

In the original play, it seemed like Leaf forward Bobby McMann caught Crosby with a high stick. The referees called for a four-minute penalty for the high stick.

When the incident was reviewed, the officials ruled that the puck, not McMann’s stick, had caught Crosby in the face. Catch the play here:

Then, during Sidney Crosby’s final shift of the period, he ran into Matthews.

Just another tough day at the office for the Pens legend. The good news is that Crosby was not hurt in any of the incidents.

The Pens will need Crosby at full speed as they look to secure a playoff spot and get ready for the first round of the playoffs.

Sidney Crosby Leading the Way

Sidney Crosby is the Penguins' leader in every way. He leads the club with 40 goals, 45 assists and 85 points. But beyond that, his leadership is a big reason why the Pens have climbed back into the playoff picture.

"You look at where we were two weeks ago, we probably didn't think we'd be in this position — to be able to be playing meaningful games at this point," Crosby said.

No one in the Penguins locker room gave up on their playoff hopes.

"We've hung around here. We're battling — and want to find a way to get in," Crosby added.

So far, the Penguins remain in the playoff picture. They are one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wildcard berth in the East. They are two points behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metro Division.

With a core of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, there’s no telling how far this team can go.