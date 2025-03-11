  • home icon
Watch: Simon Benoit superman punches Michael Kesselring, resets dislocated thumb on his own in penalty box 

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 11, 2025 04:57 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit showcased his toughness during Monday's game against the Utah Hockey Club.

In a third-period altercation with Utah's Michael Kesselring, Benoit delivered a solid "Superman punch" that sent Kesselring to the ice. However, the fight came at a cost for Benoit, who dislocated his thumb during the action.

Undeterred, Simon Benoit displayed incredible grit by resetting the dislocated thumb himself while sitting in the penalty box.

Meanwhile, both teams are deadlocked at 3-3 with the final period in play. The Maple Leafs had a strong start, building a 3-0 lead that they held until the second period. Utah then came roaring back, scoring three unanswered goals in just under four minutes to tie the game in the third period.

