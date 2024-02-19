WATCH: Soccer legend Petr Cech's heartfelt message for Jaromir Jagr on his Penguins jersey retirement day

Soccer legend Petr Cech had a heartfelt message for NHL legend Jaromir Jagr on his Pittsburgh Penguins' jersey retirement day.

Ahead of Sunday's home game against the LA Kings, the Penguins honored their franchise icon by flying his #68 jersey into the rafters at the PPG Paints Arena.

The ceremony was attended by Hall of Famers Ron Francis, Marion Lemieux, Scotty Bowman, and many former teammates and executives. Jaromir Jagr's iconic jersey joined the likes of Mario Lemieux's and Micahel Briere's jerseys forever immortalized by the Penguins franchise.

Petr Cech, a fellow countryman of Jagr, shared a heartfelt message on his jersey retirement day. The video was posted by the Penguins on their official X, formerly Twitter, where Cech said:

"Jaromir, big congratulations. You're an inspiration, not only for all hockey enthusiasts fans, but for players and for many generations. But of course, you have left a huge mark on the NHL, especially in Pittsburgh, where now you have your jersey retired. Big congratulations, good luck, and continue to inspire people."

Petr Cech is widely regarded as one of the best stoppers in world soccer. The legendary goalie had a successful 11-year tenure with Chelsea, where he won almost every domestic and European honor possible during that span. Moreover, Cech also played for four seasons with Arsenal.

The soccer legend is currently playing as a netminder for Guildford Phoenix, an ice hockey club based in London, UK.

How long did Jaromir Jagr play for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Jagr joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1990 and became the first player in franchise history to sport the #68 on his back. He spent 11 seasons with the club and won the coveted Stanley Cup twice in his first two seasons.

Overall, Jagr, in his 11-year career with the Pens, racked up 1,079 points through 439 goals and 640 assists. Apart from Pittsburgh, Jagr also played for the likes of the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, and Calgary Flames.

Jaromir Jagr, at the age of 51, is still playing professional hockey for Rytiri Kladno of the Czech Extraliga.