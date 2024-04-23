WATCH: Stefan Noesen and Kyle MacLean trade huge rights in first playoff fight

Carolina Hurricanes winger Stefan Noesen knows what playoff hockey is all about. During the first period of tonight’s matchup, Noesen dropped the gloves with Isles’ center Kyle MacLean. While this bout may not be your typical heavyweight tilt, it did not disappoint.

Check out the action here:

With roughly six and a half minutes to go in the first period of Game 2, Stefan Noesen and MacLean got into some verbal jousting before having at it. Both Noesen and MacLean traded huge rights, with both combatants taking their fair share of punches.

The brawl ended when Stefan Noesen tackled MacLean to the ice. The officials separated the pugilists, much to the delight of the hometown crowd.

The energy level is high in tonight’s game as the Islanders are looking to even the series. The Isles lead the game 2-0 after 20 minutes. Usual suspects Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat got on the scoresheet.

The Canes will look to rebound in the second, especially Noesen, who scored in the Canes’ Game 1 victory. MacLean had the lone goal for the Islanders in the opening match.

It’s worth noting that the Islanders have no shortage of heavyweights. Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck feature a tough crew for the Hurricanes to contend. But it doesn’t look like the Canes are going to back down.

If this bout sets the tone for what’s to come, fans could be in for one highly entertaining series.

Stefan Noesen happy they go in

Stefan Noesen notched a goal in the Canes’ game-one win on Saturday. When asked about the goal, he said(as per NHL.com):

"It doesn’t matter how they go in, they go in."

Those comments sound like something a 50-goal scorer would say, highlighting Noesen’s desire to help his team in any way he can.

When reporters asked Stefan Noesen about what brings the best out in his game, he offered a candid response:

"There’s no beating around the bush in my game. Pretty cut and dry in this time of year. You just gotta will it and find a way. It’s always been my game."

There’s no question that Stefan Noesen and the Hurricanes will need to find a way to get past the Islanders. The Isles turned up the heat down the stretch, going from the fringe of the playoff race to third in the Metro Division.

If Carolina can make it past the Islanders, they will face a formidable opponent, either the New York Rangers or the Washington Capitals.

The road to the Stanley Cup won’t be easy for Noesen and company. They may need to will it until they reach the promised land. The Canes hope there’s still plenty of hockey to be played this year.