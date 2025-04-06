Watch: Steph Curry in attendance at SAP for San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken game

Steph Curry attended the San Jose Sharks' game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose. He sat in a private suite with his daughter, Ryan, and a friend.

Curry wore a grey hoodie that read "Keep Shooting" on the chest and paired it with a black cap. B/R Open Ice shared a video of Curry on X. The caption read:

"Steph Curry is in the house to watch Celebrini and the Sharks 🔥"

Here's the video:

Steph Curry scored 36 points on Friday in a win over the Denver Nuggets and is averaging 41.7 points in his last three games. He made 30 3-pointers during the Golden State Warriors' five-game win streak.

Curry is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star. He took his time to rest and enjoy other sports with his daughter beside him, who was quite engaged in the game.

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini assisted on Will Smith's first-period goal alongside Tyler Toffoli. Interestingly, he has a connection with Curry. His father, Rick Celebrini, works for the Golden State Warriors. Macklin grew up watching Curry and other NBA stars train.

Rick often took his sons, Macklin and Aiden, to work. They played sports while their dad trained athletes. Their favorite was "Uncle Steve" - Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP.

During an interview in 2024, at the time of his draft by the Sharks, Celebirini was asked about his basketball abilities.

"I think it’s pretty good," Celebrini said, via AP News. "Every time I play and he watches, he says, `I’m a hockey player, playing basketball.’"

Macklin said he likes basketball but knows that Curry is on another level.

“No, I don’t think that would go over very well,” he said when asked about playing against Curry.

The San Jose Sharks have been eliminated from the playoff race this season, but Celebrini has performed well, with 21 goals and 33 assists.

The San Jose Sharks lost to the Edmonton Oilers

The San Jose Sharks lost 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at SAP Center. Connor Brown scored first at 6:22 of the first period on a breakaway, but Jack Thompson tied it 1-1 at 8:10 with a one-timer from the right circle.

Viktor Arvidsson gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 2:59 of the second on a power play, but Tyler Toffoli tied it 2-2 at 8:48 with a one-timer from the left hash marks before Jeff Skinner's goal made it 3-2. Forward Leon Draisaitl had an assist before leaving with a lower-body injury.

