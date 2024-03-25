WATCH: T.J. Oshie's family's adorable video message on his 1000th NHL game

Washington Capitals veteran forward T.J. Oshie was celebrated for his 1,000 career NHL games before the game against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Oshie made a stylish entrance at Capitals One Arena, sporting a trendy three-piece suit. Additionally, his teammates showed their support by donning special Oshie t-shirts for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the veteran forward was accompanied by his four kids on the ice in a touching pregame video tribute. It marked a heartwarming moment that highlighted the significance of family in his career.

As part of the ceremony, Oshie was presented with a special Tiffany crystal from the NHL, a silver stick engraved by the Capitals. Meanwhile, his kids received special mini silver sticks and a personalized hand-painted jersey featuring a depiction of him hoisting the Stanley Cup.

T.J. Oshie completed his 1000 career games on Mar. 16. The 37-year-old veteran forward was drafted No. 24 overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2005 NHL draft. He spent seven seasons with the Blues and has been with the Capitals since the 2015-16 season.

T.J. Oshie power Washington Capitals to a dominant win

The Washington Capitals hosted the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at Capital One Arena. The Caps drove out the Jets with a dominant 3-0 win, thanks to veterans T.J. Oshie and Ovechkin stepping up on occasion.

Both teams failed to take any advantage over each other in the first two periods. John Carlson put the Capitals up 1-0 after he one-timed a pass from Max Pacioretty for a power-play goal at 1:21 of the third period.

Two minutes later, Alex Ovechkin continued with his hot form and scored to extend the Caps' advantage to 2-0. Ovechkin scored his second goal of the night to seal the shutout win for the Capitals at 12:00 of the third period.

The Caps HC was highly impressed with Ovechkin's performances and lauded the player with high praise (via NHL.com):

“When it’s the most important games of the year, where our season’s on the line almost it feels like every night, he’s just delivering in a big way,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said of Ovechkin. “These are big moments, and he’s scoring huge goals for our team to keep us in this thing."

The win moved the Washington Capitals to the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. T.J. Oshie and the Capitals next face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.