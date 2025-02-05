Watch: Tempers flare as Miles Wood gets ejected for spearing Canucks' Linus Karlsson

Tempers flared in the third period during Tuesday's Vancouver-Colorado matchup as Avalanche winger Miles Wood was ejected following a dangerous play against Canucks' Linus Karlsson.

After being assessed with a penalty for a dirty slash on Karlsson, Wood continued to escalate the situation by making contact with the Canucks forward's stick as he made his way to the penalty box.

The situation quickly deteriorated when Wood received a holding penalty and then speared Karlsson while heading off the ice.

As a result of his actions, Miles Wood was penalized with two minutes for slashing, two minutes for high-sticking, and an additional ten-minute misconduct penalty. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson received a two-minute minor for roughing against Wood in defense of Karlsson.

The matchup between the two teams ended up with the Vancouver Canucks securing a 3-0 shutout win over the Colorado Avalanche.

